Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of EnerSys worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.