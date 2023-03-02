Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 143.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 225,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABC opened at $156.51 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

