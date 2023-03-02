PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $80.20 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

