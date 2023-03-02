Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.81% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTN. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,156,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

VTN stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

