Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,917 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SpartanNash worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SpartanNash Company Profile

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

