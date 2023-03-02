PDT Partners LLC Sells 12,616 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,738,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 824,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 469,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $3,907,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

