Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS)

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

