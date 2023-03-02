PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

BY stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 178,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

