PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

BY stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 178,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

