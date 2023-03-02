PDT Partners LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 175,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Timken by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 132,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken Price Performance

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

