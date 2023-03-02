PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.
XNCR stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
