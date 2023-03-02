PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Insider Activity at Xencor

Xencor Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.