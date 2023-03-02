PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,379 shares of company stock worth $4,120,837 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

