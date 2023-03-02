PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EchoStar stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

