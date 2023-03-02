PDT Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in UniFirst by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UniFirst Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of UNF opened at $195.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

