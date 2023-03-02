PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,979 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 154.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 448.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,008. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

