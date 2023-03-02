15,815 Shares in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess’ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guess’ Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.