PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 328,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,537 shares of company stock worth $6,363,465. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

