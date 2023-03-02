PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

