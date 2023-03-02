12,039 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Cannae by 127.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

NYSE CNNE opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cannae Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

