Ergoteles LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

