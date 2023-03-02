PDT Partners LLC Invests $235,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $180.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.