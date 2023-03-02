PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,091 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 582,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $37.82 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

PRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.