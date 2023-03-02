PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 108,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 127,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.