Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,415 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 79.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 153,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

PRVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

