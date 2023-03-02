PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 51,282 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Oscar Health Trading Down 8.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oscar Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.