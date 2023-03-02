PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $840.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

