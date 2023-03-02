PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Warby Parker Stock Down 5.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

