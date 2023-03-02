PDT Partners LLC Sells 13,718 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PNR opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.