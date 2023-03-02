PDT Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Intapp Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,014,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 29,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,421.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,011,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,687,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,014,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,360 shares of company stock valued at $14,599,673. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

