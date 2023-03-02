PDT Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 249,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IIIN opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $590.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

