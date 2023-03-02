1,300 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $176.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.40. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

