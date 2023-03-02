2,703 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Exponent by 112.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 231,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 86.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exponent by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 541.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 550.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 0.6 %

EXPO opened at $103.52 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

