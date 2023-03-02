Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 27.4% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after buying an additional 349,552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 554,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 232,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.94) to GBX 2,810 ($33.91) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.44) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,860 ($34.51) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

