PDT Partners LLC Sells 15,364 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $540.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

