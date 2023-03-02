PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 78.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.08.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

