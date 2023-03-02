49,898 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

