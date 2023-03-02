Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Down 3.2%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 164,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,897,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sotera Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sotera Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.