Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 890,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,953 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $52.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after buying an additional 111,309 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

