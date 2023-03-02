iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 168,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 160,930 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $65.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

