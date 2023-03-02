Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,262,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,292,464 shares.The stock last traded at $48.35 and had previously closed at $46.47.
CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.
The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.
In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,728. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
