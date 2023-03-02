Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 139,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 212,121 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $28.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNTK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kinetik

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.19%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.