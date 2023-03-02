ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 12,130,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 49,166,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

