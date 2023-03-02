LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) General Counsel Scott James Garber Sells 4,876 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LGIH opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.63.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 73.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 174,846 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 37.8% during the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,199,000 after buying an additional 158,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,713,000 after buying an additional 145,621 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

