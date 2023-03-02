Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $411,901.28 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

