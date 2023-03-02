PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $268,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FREY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

