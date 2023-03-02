The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Holdings Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,475 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 117.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 222,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 202,373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $224.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.