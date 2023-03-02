12,156 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after buying an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 555,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,694.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,524,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.