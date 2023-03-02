Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $134.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

