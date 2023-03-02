PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Maximus by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

