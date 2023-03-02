PDT Partners LLC Invests $271,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

