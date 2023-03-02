9,256 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Semtech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

